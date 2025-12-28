President Nawrocki: Poland's Position At Time Of Peace Agreement Signing Will Be Crucial

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a post on the social network X of the Polish President's Office following talks between European leaders, including Karol Nawrocki, and the presidents of Ukraine and the US, Ukrinform reports.

“Polish President Karol Nawrocki took part in a teleconference of European leaders with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They discussed the status of peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine started by Russia,” the Polish president's office said.

It is noted that Nawrocki noted President Trump's strong commitment to the peace process and thanked him for today's conversation.

“He noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport has been a hub for over 90% of aid to Ukraine. Therefore, Poland's position after the signing of the peace agreement will be decisive,” the office of the President of the Republic of Poland said.

It is also emphasized that today's conversation demonstrates that any decisions regarding peace and security in the region“must be made by all interested parties.”

: I hope we will be able to finalize all discussed issues in coming week

“The determination of the American side and the unity of the European countries' position give a real chance to end the war started by the Russian Federation,” the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland emphasizes.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida had yielded significant results.

Trump, in turn, announced substantial progress in the negotiations to end the war after meeting with the Ukrainian president at the Mar-a-Lago residence.