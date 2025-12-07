Qatar, Turkiye Hold Talks On Boosting Trade And Investment Ties At Doha Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade HE Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed held talks here on Sunday with HE Mehmet Simsek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Turkiye, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, as the two countries explored ways to deepen their economic partnership.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, with both sides reviewing key areas of mutual interest and identifying opportunities to broaden commercial links.

Officials also exchanged views on issues featured on this year's forum agenda, which spotlights global economic stability, sustainable growth and geopolitical challenges.

Relations between Qatar and Turkiye have grown steadily in recent years, particularly in finance, defence and trade. Sunday's meeting was described as part of a continued effort to strengthen the strategic economic ties that underpin the partnership between the two nations.