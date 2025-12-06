BRIDGE Summit 2025: From Gaming To Workshops By Global Leaders, What To Expect

From December 8 to 10, 2025, Abu Dhabi turns into the world's most exciting platform where decision makers, business leaders, industry giants and stakeholders, and attendees will come together to deliberate on the future of the global media, entertainment and content ecosystem.

BRIDGE Summit 2025, one of the world's largest debut media events, will bring more than 60,000 participants, over 430 speakers, and 150 exhibitors to ADNEC.

The Summit's seven content tracks - Media, Creator Economy, Technology, Gaming, Music, Marketing, and Picture - converge into one global conversation. The question driving it: what unfolds when the makers of what the world watches, plays, listens to, and learns from stand together on the same stage?

Expect sessions led by global figures

Media, creator economy, music, gaming, technology, marketing, and picture sit side by side, with AI, education, finance, and philanthropy woven throughout. Sessions led by global innovators and industry architects, including Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gary Vaynerchuk, Alexis Ohanian, Yang Lan, Andreas Wenger, and others reveal how intelligent systems, shifting audience behavior, and new production models are redefining communication, trust, and influence.

Expect gaming to take the spotlight

Gaming commands one of the Summit's biggest stages. Asia's largest gaming expo, ChinaJoy, is hosting its first international edition at BRIDGE Summit 2025, anchoring the Gaming Track with a dedicated ChinaJoy Pavilion.

Nineteen exhibitors - from global names such as Tencent Games and Game Science to major IPs including Black Myth: Wukong and Delta Force - will showcase new titles, esports opportunities, creator-led commerce, and cross-border partnerships.

Expect creators, athletes, and artists to own their narratives

BRIDGE Summit 2025 brings together people who define culture on their own terms. Gerard Piqué leads a headline fireside conversation on sport's creator-driven future, while Wyclef Jean explores the new artist economy and the power of building audiences beyond traditional gatekeepers.

Creative leaders such as Mohamed Diab and Mitra Darab examine what it means to make work that crosses borders while staying rooted in identity. From adaptive cinema and music innovation to creator-led storytelling, the programme confronts how craft, ownership, and community are being rewired in real time.

Expect the generation that will not wait its turn

Gen Z is not just attending BRIDGE Summit - they are reshaping it. Digital humanitarians Zachery Dereniowski and Roshaun Diah, and global youth influencers drive conversations on viral economics, mental health, youth philanthropy, and the responsibilities that come with building influence at scale.

Their sessions ask what norms, safeguards, and learning models the world needs when creators increasingly function as educators, editors, and cultural interpreters for millions.

Expect workshops that feel like a shortcut to the future

BRIDGE Summit 2025 features a workshop programme designed as hands-on training for creatives, executives, founders, and emerging talent.

Led by global practitioners such as Brady Forrest, Karim El Shenawy, Mariam Naoum, the 2WEI composers, Canva strategists, and leading regional creators, the workshops translate high-level insight into practical skills across storytelling, filmmaking, digital creativity, music, platform strategy, and mobile journalism.

The BRIDGE Marketplace is where the energy of the Summit becomes momentum. As the central hub for networking, partnerships, and deal-making, it hosts studios, platforms, investors, brands, creators, and distributors in one highly active environment.

The Summit will connect fresh new ideas with the right investment opportunities, enabling the signing of MoUs and partnerships that will propel the sector towards future growth. Designed for discovery, conversation, collaboration, and commercial opportunity, the Marketplace captures the true essence of BRIDGE: a place where people who would never meet anywhere else build the connections that shape what comes next.