Minister Of Finance Meets Pakistani Finance Minister, World Economic Forum President
Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, on Saturday met separately with Minister of Finance and Revenue of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Aurangzeb and HE President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende on the sidelines of their participation in the 23rd Doha Forum.
The two meetings discussed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Pakistan, and between the State of Qatar and the World Economic Forum, particularly in the economic, financial, and investment fields, and ways to develop them. The meetings also touched on areas of joint cooperation. (QNA)
