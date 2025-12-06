Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Finance Meets Pakistani Finance Minister, World Economic Forum President

Minister Of Finance Meets Pakistani Finance Minister, World Economic Forum President


2025-12-06 02:19:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, on Saturday met separately with Minister of Finance and Revenue of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Aurangzeb and HE President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende on the sidelines of their participation in the 23rd Doha Forum.

The two meetings discussed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Pakistan, and between the State of Qatar and the World Economic Forum, particularly in the economic, financial, and investment fields, and ways to develop them. The meetings also touched on areas of joint cooperation. (QNA)

MENAFN06122025000063011010ID1110446340



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search