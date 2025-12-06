Emiratis, Expats Of 35 Nationalities To Go On 1,000Km Desert Expedition In Abu Dhabi

A group of 100 young men and women - Emiratis and expatriates representing 35 nationalities - will embark on a 1,000-kilometre expedition across Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 22 aimed at promoting the UAE heritage.

Dubbed 'Mesrah Mission ', the initiative organised by Emirates Foundation and Active Abu Dhabi, also forms part of the Year of Community 2025 programme that reinforces the role of the community in supporting national identity initiatives.

The participants will be divided into five teams and accommodated across 15 camps. The“Mesrah” route will follow the ancient nomadic paths, beginning on Monday (December 8) in Al Sila in Al Dhafra, passing through the Liwa Desert, Jebel Hafeet, and the city of Al Ain, before concluding in Al Wathba on December 22.

“Over the course of two weeks, participants will walk significant distances each day through diverse natural environments that reinforce values of resilience, perseverance, discipline, and teamwork - offering an immersive, heritage-inspired life experience,” organisers noted.

“The initiative aligns with the UAE's efforts to strengthen national identity among youth and deepen their connection to cultural and historical roots through real, experiential learning,” they added.

Before embarking on the historic journey, participants received both theoretical and practical training under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. The training included camel riding, Emirati“sana'a” etiquette, and traditional desert navigation skills -“all designed to immerse the youth in the lifestyle and mobility patterns of their ancestors.”

Deep values

“Mesrah Mission is not merely a desert expedition, but a deeply values-driven experience that strengthens young people's connection to their heritage, builds teamwork and community spirit, and inspires them to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress and future,” noted Ahmad Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation.

Mansour Al Dhaheri, chairman of Active Abu Dhabi, added the“initiative focuses on motivating youth to engage in physical activity inspired by Emirati heritage, and strengthening their connection to national traditions and culture through an approach that combines sports and national identity.”

Khalfan Al Kaabi, director of the Mesrah Initiative, meanwhile, confirmed the readiness of the logistical preparations supporting the mission. He added medical, security, and technical teams will accompany participants throughout the journey to ensure safety and coordination.

Participants expressed their enthusiasm for taking part in this unique experience. Fatima Al Hosani said the mission enables them to“witness the immense difference between past and present living conditions, highlighting the significant national efforts that contributed to today's standards of well-being.”

Yevhenii, 31-year-old participant from Ukraine, shared his admiration for the UAE and said it motivated him to join the mission to learn more about Emirati customs and heritage.