Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE: Police Arrest Woman Carrying Sword In Viral Video Of Eid Al Etihad Gathering

UAE: Police Arrest Woman Carrying Sword In Viral Video Of Eid Al Etihad Gathering


2025-12-06 02:19:54
Authorities in Fujairah have identified and arrested a woman carrying a sword at a gathering during the UAE National Day holiday

The 23-year-old was apprehended by police after a video circulated online showing her wielding the 'talwar' amidst a gathering in the Al-Fuqait area during the National Day celebrations.

She has been referred to Public Prosecution, Fujairah Police said.

Such behaviour is in violation of UAE laws and customs, and poses a risk to public safety, authorities said. Such practices during national celebrations will not be tolerated, police added.

Commander Muhammad bin Nayeh Taniji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, said authorities enforce the law strictly, and take precautionary measures against those who prove to be involved in illegal activities. This is to ensure the protection of the members of the community, and make sure that national celebrations take place safely, in line with UAE values, he added.

Earlier, Fujairah arrested 16 young men and referred to the Public Prosecution after observing reckless driving and safety violations in the emirate during the Eid Al Etihad holiday.

Khaleej Times

