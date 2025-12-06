Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Algeria's Team Crush Bahrain 5-1 At Arab Cup

2025-12-06 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Algeria's team thrashed Bahrain 5-1 on Saturday in Group B of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 currently hosted by Qatar.
In the first half, Algeria led the score with 3-1 in the game held at Khalifa International Stadium.
Algerians scored in the 24th and 30th minutes, and the last one netted in the overtime, while Bahrain scored in 27th minutes In the second half, Algerians added two other goals in the 48th and 80th minutes, snatching three points.
Featuring 16 Arab teams, the tourney kicked off in Doha on Monday and will run until December 18. (end) sss

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

