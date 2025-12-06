403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria's Team Crush Bahrain 5-1 At Arab Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Algeria's team thrashed Bahrain 5-1 on Saturday in Group B of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 currently hosted by Qatar.
In the first half, Algeria led the score with 3-1 in the game held at Khalifa International Stadium.
Algerians scored in the 24th and 30th minutes, and the last one netted in the overtime, while Bahrain scored in 27th minutes In the second half, Algerians added two other goals in the 48th and 80th minutes, snatching three points.
Featuring 16 Arab teams, the tourney kicked off in Doha on Monday and will run until December 18. (end) sss
In the first half, Algeria led the score with 3-1 in the game held at Khalifa International Stadium.
Algerians scored in the 24th and 30th minutes, and the last one netted in the overtime, while Bahrain scored in 27th minutes In the second half, Algerians added two other goals in the 48th and 80th minutes, snatching three points.
Featuring 16 Arab teams, the tourney kicked off in Doha on Monday and will run until December 18. (end) sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment