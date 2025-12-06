Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Letsia Forward Program Announces The Completion Of Participant Selection And Reveals A Major International Expansion Across Three Countries

Letsia Forward Program Announces The Completion Of Participant Selection And Reveals A Major International Expansion Across Three Countries


2025-12-06 03:00:20
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Letsia Forward Program has officially announced the completion of its participant selection for the upcoming edition, following an exceptionally strong registration period that witnessed unprecedented demand from entrepreneurs and startups across the region and beyond. This overwhelming response highlights the growing position of the program as one of the leading platforms for startup development and investment readiness.



Program management confirmed that the number of applications significantly exceeded expectations, prompting early preparations for the second edition of the program, which is planned to launch shortly after the conclusion of the current edition. The tentative target for the next cycle is June 2026.

In a strategic move reflecting the program's international ambitions, preparations are underway to launch the second edition simultaneously in three countries:

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Arab Republic of Egypt

  • Germany

This expansion aims to widen the program's impact and provide entrepreneurs from different markets with equal access to an integrated training and investment-oriented experience.

The Letsia Forward Program delivers a comprehensive entrepreneurial journey that includes business model development, investment readiness, pitch preparation, executive mentoring, and direct access to funding opportunities through the broader Letsia ecosystem. The program is organized under the sponsorship of Letsia Youth, with strategic backing from the parent company Letsia Holding, as part of the group's long-term vision to build a fully integrated entrepreneurial platform combining training, development, and investment.

Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, stated that the remarkable demand for the program reflects a real market need for platforms that go beyond traditional training and focus on building investment-ready companies with real growth potential. He added that the planned simultaneous expansion across three countries represents a major milestone in the program's evolution and reflects the group's confidence in the model it has developed.

From his side, Jonathan Mark Robert,

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Letsia Holding and Executive Supervisor of the Letsia Forward Program, emphasized that the current edition of the program has demonstrated outstanding levels of commitment, professionalism, and readiness among participating entrepreneurs. He noted that the team is actively working to position Letsia Forward as a truly international platform that operates according to global standards in both training and investor engagement.

He further added that the early preparations for launching the program in the UAE, Egypt, and Germany at the same time clearly demonstrate the strategic direction of Letsia toward expanding its real entrepreneurial impact beyond local markets.

The early announcement of the second edition and its planned international scope stands as a strong indicator of the success achieved by the current program and confirms Letsia's strategic direction toward transforming Letsia Forward into a sustainable regional and global platform for building the next generation of entrepreneurs and high-growth startups.

