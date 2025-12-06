UAE: How Woman With Stomach Cancer Recovered In 3 Days With Advanced Treatment

Aysha, a 40-year-old Emirati woman, was suffering from constant stomach pain. Once her test results were in, she was shocked to find that it was cancer.

The checkup led to an unexpected diagnosis that changed her life - advanced stomach cancer with early signs of spreading to the lining of her abdomen.

Recommended For You Why the future of media must be built on ethics, empathy, and shared responsibility

The news was shattering, especially since she had no family history of the big C, but once the treatment began, her journey took a completely different turn.

Doctors at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi decided not to wait after evaluating her condition. Under the care of Dr Mohammad Adileh, head of general surgery and consultant general and oncological surgeon, the team chose an aggressive and highly advanced approach.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Although the cancer had not spread extensively, the early peritoneal involvement meant she needed a comprehensive surgery which needed to be done quickly.

A multidisciplinary team came together to treat her using a rare combination of techniques. Over six hours, surgeons performed cytoreductive surgery to remove all visible cancer, followed by a robot-assisted gastrectomy using the da Vinci system.

Once the tumour was removed, doctors administered hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC), heated chemotherapy delivered directly inside the abdomen to kill any microscopic cells that might remain.

Dr Adileh explained that robotic assistance allowed them to operate with greater precision while limiting trauma to the body. HIPEC, meanwhile, targeted areas that surgeons couldn't see with the naked eye. Together, these methods helped reduce pain, speed up healing, and prevent further spread of the disease.

Throughout the procedure, the lead surgeon was supported by a strong team, including Prof Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, Dr Amin M. Abyad, Dr Joaquin Picazo Yeste, Dr Nermeen Said Hassanin and nursing staff. Their coordinated effort resulted in a remarkable outcome. The patient was discharged just three days later, an unusually fast recovery for such a major cancer surgery.

Doctors said that this case marks an important milestone for cancer care in the UAE. HIPEC, in particular, is a specialised technique used for cancers that spread to the peritoneum, such as colorectal, ovarian, and certain sarcoma cases. For this patient, it offered added protection against recurrence.

While the treatment was physically demanding, the woman said that she received medical care and emotional support that helped her stay strong.“My recovery was faster and less painful than I imagined. I feel like my life has started again,” she said, urging others facing similar battles to stay hopeful.“With early diagnosis and faith in God, anything is possible.”