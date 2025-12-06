Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Info. Min. Visits Kuwaiti Pavilions Displaying In Qatar

2025-12-06 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information, Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi on Saturday visited Kuwaiti pavilions and exhibitions showcasing at Qatar's tourist and entertainment destinations
The minister toured the tourist destinations, Darb Lusail and Katara Cultural Village. He proceeded to the sites after attending the Kuwait-Jordan football match held as part of the 2025 Fifa Qatar Arab Cup tournament.
Almutairi in remarks during the visits expressed satisfaction at the eye-catching Kuwaiti participation with diverse handicrafts and artistic works depicting the national identity. He lauded the Kuwaiti artists, handcrafters and the institutions for displaying cultural content that promotes Kuwait's history.
These efforts are being extorted as a result of the political leadership's support for culture and arts, "a segment of Kuwait's soft power and its civic message," he said.
He was accompanied by the acting charge d'affaires at the State of Kuwait Embassy in the State of Qatar, Mohammad Al-Zu'bi. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

