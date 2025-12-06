Look: Kaaba From Space Astronaut Shares Stunning Image Of Lit Up Masjid Al Haram

Ever wondered what the Holy Kaaba looks like from space?

A stunning photograph captured by Donald Pettit, a Nasa astronaut, shows a breathtaking view of the Holy Kaaba from space.

Recommended For You Why the future of media must be built on ethics, empathy, and shared responsibility

Pettit, who often takes to X to share photographs from space, put up this image earlier this week. He reportedly took the photograph from the International Space Station, which is located about 400km above Earth, where astronauts from multiple countries live and work.

Pettit captioned it, "Orbital views of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The bright spot in the center is the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, visible even from space."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Take a look at this photograph he shared:

The photograph has been shared widely across platforms and now gone viral. It has garnered millions of likes and views - with many commenters remarking on its astonishing beauty.

"This glow is the most beautiful glow," one commenter said.