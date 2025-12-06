New Year's Eve Fireworks In UAE: Where To Watch Skies Light Up, Ring In 2026

Are you planning to stay home to ring in 2026? Think again. With multiple options to catch stunning fireworks across the nation, residents have yet again been spoilt for choice.

Every year, visitors fly into the UAE to celebrate the and welcome the next year. From wondrous drone shows to spectacular fireworks and concets, the nation is known to bring in the new year in style.

Here are some of the top spots you can watch fireworks light up the sky at midnight:

Abu Dhabi

1. Abu Dhabi Corniche

Visitors will be treated to wonderful visual display of fireworks over the glistening sea. The 8km-long corniche display will be visible from multiple locations including, the MOTN Festival, Manar at Lulu Island, Corniche Beach.

2. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Bring in the new year with the melodious voice of John Legend and a colourful firework show. This ticketed event is located at the terrace of one of the most luxurious hotels in the emirate.

3. Liwa Festival

At the heart of the adventurers' beloved Liwa Festival, all those camping under the stars will be able to enjoy a fireworks show at midnight. Aside from those at the festival itself, residents and visitors can watch the display from all the main built up areas around the Tal Moreeb dune, Liwa Festival and Liwa Village.

4. Sheikh Zayed Festival

The annual cultural event that is running till March 22 this year celebrates Emirati heritage through exhibitions, performances, and global showcases.

The festival features traditional arts, crafts, food, fireworks, parades, and family-friendly activities that highlight the UAE's history and diversity.

6. Yas Island

The island, synonymous with leisure and adventure, will also offer a fabulous display of fireworks.

This showcase can be seen from Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina, Yas Beach or Manar at Samaliyah Island. The island will offer two shows, one at 9pm and another one when the clock strikes 12.

Dubai

7. Burj Khalifa

Iconic. That's how the fireworks show at Burj Khalifa is often described. Perhaps one of the most popular options globally, this show brings together thousands of people to bring in the new year spectacularly.

8. Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis The Palm

You could also watch fireworks across Palm Jumeirah as Atlantis, and the island itself, are set to light up skies - providing wondrous aerial views.

9. Expo City Dubai

This year too, Expo City Dubai will light up skies at midnight to welcome the new year. The family-friendly destination has been a top choice for residents since it opened for the epic Expo 2020.

The show will include a countdown at 9pm for children with confetti, a children's music playlist and dazzling projections on the Al Wasl Dome. Another countdown will also take place at midnight. Tickets for the show start at Dh150.

10. Al Seef

Old world charm with a just a sprinkle of modernity, you can ring in the new year at Al Seef – Dubai's heritage district.

Enjoy a wonderful display of fireworks, set against the stunning architecture of the location and traditional dhows.

11. Bluewaters Island

Right next to the display at The Beach, will be the display at Bluewaters Island. The show will leave viewers stunned as they will watch shows taking place simultaneously at Bluewaters Island and The Beach.

12. The Beach, JBR

One of the most popular tourist spots in the city, residents and visitors can ejoy the sparkling display of fireworks by the shore of The Beach. Located just a stone's throw away from major residential areas like Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lakes Towers – spectators will be wowed by the gorgeous views of the lit, colourful skies at midnight.

13. Global Village

As the clock strikes 12 in different countries around the world, this multicultural haven will also light up the skies in synchronisation. With displays every hour from 8pm, the entertainment destination will count down to 2025 with other nations – and finally UAE.

Sharjah

14. Al Heera Beach

The 3.5km-long stretch will have a ten-minute long fireworks display to bring in the new year.

15. Al Majaz Waterfront

Visitors will be in for a treat with a five-minute fireworks show, set against the backdrop of Sharjah's stunning skyline lighting up the sky.

16. Khor Fakkan Beach

Spanning over 3km, Khorfakkan Beach, will feature acts, including laser shows, EL wire performances, and roller LED characters. A ten-minute long fireworks show will also thrill spectators.

Ajman

17. Ajman Corniche

This popular picnic location for families and groups of friends will transform into a sparkling NYE hotspot at midnight and 2025 rolls in.

Ras Al Khaimah

18. Al Marjan Island

The fireworks can be enjoyed from several vantage points, including the entire Marjan Island, the waterfront area between Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, the RAK NYE Festival grounds, and parking zones like Dhayah, Jais, Yanas, and Rams.