403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Applauds UNSG Resolution To Extend UNRWA Mandate
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 6 (KUNA) --- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday acclaimed a UNGA resolution to extend mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) for three years.
The OIC said in a statement that the UNSG resolution mirrored international consensus on supporting and protecting the indispensable UNRWA that cannot be substituted for securing basic needs for the Palestinian refugees.
The organization called on all states of the world to allocate financial contributions to the relief agency until the Palestinian refugees' cause is resolved according to the relevant UN resolutions.
The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution to renew mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). During a vote held at the General Assembly, the resolution received 151 votes in favor, nine against, and 14 abstentions. (end)
fn
The OIC said in a statement that the UNSG resolution mirrored international consensus on supporting and protecting the indispensable UNRWA that cannot be substituted for securing basic needs for the Palestinian refugees.
The organization called on all states of the world to allocate financial contributions to the relief agency until the Palestinian refugees' cause is resolved according to the relevant UN resolutions.
The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution to renew mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). During a vote held at the General Assembly, the resolution received 151 votes in favor, nine against, and 14 abstentions. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment