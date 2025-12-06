Rayhan Thomas Q-School Triumph: Dubai Golfer Advances To Final Stage For PGA Tour Dream

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas has taken one of the biggest steps of his professional career, advancing safely to the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School - the gateway to both the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour.

The 26-year-old golfer who represents Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club delivered four rounds of mature, controlled golf at The Landings, Deer Creek in Savannah, Georgia, finishing at 13-under-par (275) and tied 15th.

The score, exactly on the qualifying number, helped Thomas earn his spot among the players who will now compete for life-changing opportunities next week in Florida.

At the Final Stage, the pathways are clear: the top five finishers will earn full PGA Tour cards for 2026, while the next 40 players and ties will receive full Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season.

For Thomas, whose parents are from India, this week was about clarity of purpose. It was about staying in the fight and surviving the sport's pressure cooker atmosphere.

And he did exactly that.

A week of composure and control

After rounds of 67, 71, 67, Thomas closed with a grinding 70 on the Tom Fazio-designed par-72 track on Friday. His final day was a masterclass in composure, 16 pars against just two bogeys, with no panic and without taking any risks.

Starting the final round at 11-under, right on the projected qualifying line, he made early birdies at four and seven, then held firm with a run of nine straight pars to finish the job.

But Thomas later admitted the final moments were far from comfortable.

“It was a tight squeeze at the end, but it was a huge relief,” said Thomas as he sat in the car at the end of the day, refreshing scores on his mobile phone.

“I hit a lot of greens, did not hole much with my putter, but that is what Qualifying School is all about – surviving and advancing.”

Goal met with nerve

And ultimately, he knew he had hit the target he set for himself.

“I achieved exactly what I wanted at the start of the week; that is all that matters,” he said bristling with confidence at getting the job done.

Thomas was one of 22 players to advance from the Georgia site, where the medalist was Hunter Eichhorn at 21-under. Among the notable names joining him is former DP World Tour winner S.Y. Noh, who posted 16-under.

Next stop: a shot at the PGA Tour

Thomas now heads to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where the 72-hole Final Stage will be played across TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley) and Sawgrass Country Club from December 11–14.

A top-five finish there would make him one of the very few players from the region ever to secure full PGA Tour status.

Even a finish inside the top 40 would lock up a full Korn Ferry Tour card, an enormous step toward climbing the global golf ladder.

For now, he travels with momentum, belief, and the confidence of a player who handled the stress test of Q-School with poise. Supported by sponsors Hero, Wilson, Cadillac, and Dubai Basketball, the Dubai-based pro is now one stage away from the biggest opportunity of his career.

The dream is alive, and getting closer all the time.