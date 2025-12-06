One Night, One Global Legend: Cristiano Ronaldo Live In Abu Dhabi

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Abu Dhabi next week as Al Nassr take on Al Wahda FC in a friendly match on December 10, 2025, at Al Nahyan Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM UAE time (6:30 PM KSA), as announced by Al Wahda FC.

UAE fans are beyond excited for Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Abu Dhabi, as the Al Nassr star headlines the club's upcoming friendly match. He'll be joined by teammates Sadio Mané and João Félix as part of Al Nassr's training camp in the capital.

Ronaldo last visited the UAE capital in April 2024 for the Saudi Super Cup, hosted in Abu Dhabi for the first time outside Saudi Arabia. Earlier that year, he played against Al Ain FC in the AFC Asian Champions League quarterfinal, also held in the UAE.

Al Wahda will be led by Dušan Tadić, alongside promising players such as Diarra and Arnau Pradas, as the club continues preparations for upcoming domestic and continental competitions, the statement said.

Al Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League, while Al Wahda sit second in the UAE Pro League, with both clubs pushing for regional and continental success.

The friendly coincides with a mid-season break in both leagues, giving Al Nassr the chance to hold a training camp in Abu Dhabi and fine-tune their form ahead of upcoming challenges, the statement mentioned.

Cristiano Ronaldo has said the 2026 World Cup will definitely be his last. He put a timeline on his cryptic retirement hint on Tuesday, saying he will hang up his boots in "one or two years" after telling the world that he would be retiring soon.

Tickets are now available online on Platinumlist for this star-studded game.