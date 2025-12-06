Netanyahu's Pick For Mossad Chief Sparks Resignation Threats Over Lack Of Experience

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint his Military Secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, as the new head of the Mossad foreign intelligence agency has sparked a political storm and threats of mass resignations among agency officials, Israeli media reported.

Channel 13 cited current and former Mossad officials describing Gofman as a“veteran warrior” who nonetheless lacks essential experience in the world of intelligence.

“This is a severe blow to the organisation. Gofman's appointment could put an end to the golden age of the institution,” a senior Mossad official told the channel.

Critics also pointed to a“problematic” issue in Gofman's biography involving the employment of a teenager in an influence campaign, which reportedly resulted in the youth's prolonged detention.

A senior security official previously described the appointment process as“delusional”, alleging that the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, was unofficially involved. The official claimed she interviewed Gofman for the Military Secretary role before the proposal was submitted to the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee.

While reports suggest Netanyahu bypassed Mossad candidates he previously supported to appoint Gofman, raising concerns over his lack of intelligence background, his allies argued that his“loyalty, wisdom, and aggressive thinking suit the position”.

The Prime Minister's office defended the choice, highlighting Gofman's service in various operational and command roles within the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), including in the Armored Corps and as commander of the Etzion Brigade.

“Major General Roman Gofman is a multi-talented officer. His appointment as Military Secretary to the Prime Minister at the height of the War of Resurrection proved that he possesses exceptional professional capabilities,” the statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that Gofman maintained continuous contact with all intelligence agencies, particularly Mossad, during his tenure.

Gofman, 49, was born in Belarus and immigrated to Israel in 1990. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Ashkelon Academic College and a master's degree in political science and national security from the University of Haifa.

The appointment comes as Netanyahu's government faces widespread internal criticism regarding the intelligence failure to predict the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian factions on southern Israeli towns.