Amir, Syrian President Witness Champions Tour 2025 Of World Arabian Horse Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa, witnessed Saturday evening the World Arabian Horse Championship.

The tournament is organized by Katara Cultural Village in partnership with the National Centre for Agricultural Exhibitions and Competitions (CENECA) in France, and is hosted at the Old Doha Port.

Also witnessing the tournament were Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman HH Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, along with several of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, senior officials, and a large audience.

HH the Amir and HE the Syrian President witnessed the final qualifiers for the championship's concluding round, with the participation of the finest purebred Arabian‐horse stables on the regional and global stages.