Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir, Syrian President Witness Champions Tour 2025 Of World Arabian Horse Championship

Amir, Syrian President Witness Champions Tour 2025 Of World Arabian Horse Championship


2025-12-06 02:00:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa, witnessed Saturday evening the World Arabian Horse Championship.

The tournament is organized by Katara Cultural Village in partnership with the National Centre for Agricultural Exhibitions and Competitions (CENECA) in France, and is hosted at the Old Doha Port.

Also witnessing the tournament were Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman HH Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, along with several of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, senior officials, and a large audience.

HH the Amir and HE the Syrian President witnessed the final qualifiers for the championship's concluding round, with the participation of the finest purebred Arabian‐horse stables on the regional and global stages.

MENAFN06122025000063011010ID1110446115



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search