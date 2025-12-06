Jaipur Gears Up For Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, Over 8,700 Registrations Made

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) The preparations for the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, being organised on the initiative of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, are now in their final stage, government officials said on Saturday.

Ahead of the event scheduled for December 10, greenery, decorations, and cleanliness drives are being carried out across the state capital Jaipur.

Rajasthan is fully prepared to welcome its guests, and there is tremendous enthusiasm among Non-Resident Rajasthanis and industrialists arriving from India and abroad. So far, more than 8,700 people have registered for the programme.

State Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and Shikhar Agarwal, State Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, inspected the preparations at the venue (Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre at Jaipur's Sitapura).

During the visit, they reviewed the main ceremony area, halls designated for the sectoral sessions, and the 'Progress Path' being developed to showcase the achievements of the state government.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to complete all remaining work within the next 48 hours.

He said that preparations for this historic event are being carried out in accordance with the Chief Minister's vision.

The Chief Minister is continuously reviewing the progress and also interacting with Non-Resident Rajasthanis to personally invite them.

Shikhar Agrawal, Rajasthan Industries Department's Additional Chief Secretary, said that the primary objective of the event is to reconnect Non-Resident Rajasthanis with their roots and ensure their participation in the state's development.

A new policy has also been formulated to address challenges faced in this process, he added.

Suresh Kumar Ola, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) Commissioner, told that as per the Chief Minister's directions, the venue has been designed to reflect Rajasthan's culture and heritage, so that Non-Resident Rajasthanis feel a sense of belonging and take back fond memories.

Given the possibility that guests attending the event may wish to explore Jaipur's tourist attractions, extensive arrangements have been made.

The State Archaeology and Museum Department has appointed nodal officers at protected monuments for the convenience of visitors in Rajasthan.

Additionally, the State Forest Department has appointed nodal officers to provide information on forest and wildlife tourism areas in Rajasthan.

During the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave at last year's Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Chief Minister Sharma had announced that December 10 would be celebrated each year as Pravasi Rajasthani Divas.

In continuation of this announcement, the first Pravasi Rajasthani Divas is being organised on December 10.

The event aims to bring together the Rajasthani diaspora and strengthen their connection with their roots.

Anandi, Jaipur Development Authority Commissioner; Shivangi Swarnkar, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) Managing Director; Manisha Arora, Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner; Gaurav Saini, Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner; and Jugal Kishore Meena, BIP Additional Commissioner; and other senior officials were also present during the visit.