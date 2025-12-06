Bitcoin Treasury Firms Face 'Darwinian Phase' Amid Industry Shakeout: Galaxy Research

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Treasury Companies Face Reality as Market Conditions Shift

Amid the recent downturn in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin treasury companies are entering a critical phase where their previously aggressive growth strategies are being challenged. A new report from Galaxy Research highlights how the core mechanics of their business models are rapidly evolving, signaling a“Darwinian” shift in the sector.



Market decline has reversed the growth cycle of digital asset treasury strategies.

Many firms now face significant losses, with some experiencing nearly complete value wipeouts.

Changes in market liquidity and leverage levels are exposing vulnerabilities in these companies. The industry is considering multiple scenarios, including consolidation and recovery pathways.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned:

Crypto → $BTC, $ETH, $NAKA

Stocks → none

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The decline in Bitcoin and the collapse of treasury stocks reflect mounting financial stress in the sector.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Market volatility suggests caution until clearer signs of stabilization emerge.

Market context: The decline in digital asset valuations and tightening liquidity have accelerated the reevaluation of leveraged crypto strategies.

Market Dynamics Drive Sector Restructuring

According to Galaxy Research, Bitcoin treasury companies-which previously thrived on issuing new shares to buy Bitcoin and leverage their holdings-are now confronting a harsher reality. The trade, which benefited from rising Bitcoin prices, has hit its limits as Bitcoin's value has fallen from an October peak near $126,000 to around $80,000. This downturn has disrupted the previously lucrative issuance-driven growth model and turned leverage into a liability.

As risk appetite diminishes, liquidity compresses across derivative markets. The October 10 deleveraging event further worsened the situation, causing a sharp decline in open futures interest and weakening spot markets. Companies like Metaplanet and Nakamoto, which had once reported millions of unrealized gains, are now deep in the red as their average Bitcoin purchase prices sit above $107,000. This exposure highlights the extent to which leverage magnifies downside risks, akin to the extreme wipeouts seen in memecoin markets.

Metaplanet's unrealized PnL reaches $530 million. Source: Galaxy

With issuance no longer a viable growth engine, industry analysts suggest three potential pathways forward: prolonged stagnation with compressed premiums and limited growth; sector consolidation as over-leveraged firms face solvency challenges; or a recovery if Bitcoin revisits new all-time highs, provided firms preserve liquidity and avoid over-issuing during bullish periods.

Strategic Initiatives to Manage Downside Risks

Meanwhile, Strategy has announced a $1.44 billion cash reserve aimed at reassuring investors amid the downturn. Created through a recent stock sale, the reserve is intended to cover at least 12 months of dividend payments, with plans to extend this buffer to 24 months. CEO Phong Le stated that this move seeks to quell fears about dividend sustainability.

Moreover, industry leaders like Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, emphasize that the company has sufficient liquidity and will not be forced to sell Bitcoin solely to maintain operations. He dismissed rumors suggesting otherwise, reaffirming confidence in the firm's resilience during market stress.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.