Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Emirates Road Traffic Delays Expected

2025-12-06 04:17:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Police has alerted about an accident on causing traffic obstruction on Emirates Road on Saturday (December 6) morning.

In a social media post, the authority noted that there is traffic obstruction on Emirates Street heading towards Sharjah.

Dubai Police also urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas.

Khaleej Times

