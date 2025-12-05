Kitting Automation Systems Market Size To Hit USD 7.15 Billion By 2033, At 12.53% CAGR SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by advanced logistics, broad automation adoption, and strong e-commerce growth, the U.S. leads the global kitting automation market, enabling scalable, high-tech, and efficient kitting operations nationwide. Austin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitting Automation Systems Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Kitting Automation Systems Market Surging Adoption of Automated and Intelligent Kitting Solutions Propel Market Expansion The increasing use of intelligent and automated kitting solutions that improve production processes and lower human error is driving the market for kitting automation systems. Modular, data-driven solutions are being used more and more by sectors like aerospace and high-performance manufacturing to handle complicated assemblies more quickly and precisely. By utilizing real-time data analytics for better resource allocation, increased throughput, and scalable operations, these systems improve operational efficiency. Intelligent kitting systems are a crucial enabler for businesses looking to remain competitive in quickly changing industrial contexts because of their capacity to increase accuracy, save labor costs, and maintain high production. Get a Sample Report of Kitting Automation Systems Market Forecast @



. By System Type (Robotic Kitting Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Conveyor Systems, Pick-to-Light Systems and Others)

. By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, E-commerce & Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage and Others)

. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud-Based)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

Hardware continues to dominate the market with a share of 58.40% in 2025 due to its critical role in ensuring reliable, high-performance operations, ease of integration with existing systems, and proven effectiveness in supporting complex automation workflows. The software is emerging as the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 16.16%, driven by increasing demand for intelligent, data-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring.

By System Type

Robotic kitting systems continue to dominate the market holding a share of 34.20% due to their high precision, reliability, and efficiency in handling complex assembly and sorting tasks, making them the preferred choice across various industries. The pick-to-light systems are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 14.14%, driven by increasing demand for flexible, real-time, and visual order fulfillment solutions that improve accuracy, speed, and operational efficiency in warehouses and distribution centers.

By Application

The e-commerce and retail segment dominates with a share of 22.30% in 2025 due to its large-scale adoption of automated kitting solutions to manage high order volumes, seasonal peaks, and fast turnaround requirements. This segment is also the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 15.43%, fueled by rapid growth in online retail, omnichannel distribution, and increasing consumer expectations for faster, error-free deliveries.

By Deployment Mode

On-premises deployment remains dominant holding a share of 63.40% due to organizations' preference for greater control, security, and customization of critical automation infrastructure. Cloud-based deployment is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 16.10%, driven by rising adoption of scalable, flexible, and remotely managed solutions that enable real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration with IoT-enabled systems for smarter, more agile warehouse operations.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Kitting Automation Systems Market with a share of 33.75% in 2025E, driven by advanced warehouse infrastructure, high adoption of automation technologies, and strong e-commerce growth.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Kitting Automation Systems market, growing at a CAGR of 14.51%, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding e-commerce and retail sectors, and increasing investment in smart warehouse technologies.

Recent News:

In December 2024, Chinese start-up Agibot entered mass production of 962 humanoid robots, targeting industrial and household applications and positioning itself as a key player in China's AI and robotics market.

