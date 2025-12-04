Pakistan Sends Elite Search And Rescue Team To Aid Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Pakistan has dispatched a specialized search and rescue team to Sri Lanka to assist with relief operations following the devastation caused by severe Cyclone Devastation.

Under directives from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a 47-member team from the Pakistan Army, along with 6.5 tons of essential equipment, departed this morning on a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft. The team is expected to support rescue operations and deliver critical aid to the hardest-hit areas.

The departure ceremony was attended by Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, and Sri Lankan High Commissioner H.E. Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathne (Rtd.). Speaking at the event, Dr. Chaudhry emphasized NDMA's commitment to disaster response both domestically and abroad. The High Commissioner expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its swift assistance.

The relief effort follows direct communication between Prime Minister Sharif and the President of Sri Lanka, as well as engagement with other cyclone-affected nations, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. In addition to the personnel deployment, Pakistan has arranged 200 tons of relief supplies to be sent by sea and additional goods via flights operated by Sri Lankan Airlines.

The dispatched relief materials include family tents, blankets, quilts, life jackets, inflatable boats, de-watering pumps, lamps, mats, mosquito nets, infant milk, ready-to-eat meals, and essential medicines. The Pakistan Navy has also been engaged in ongoing relief operations, while temporary bridges are being sent from the Pakistan Army to assist in restoring access to isolated communities.

Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka during this challenging period, underlining the country's continued dedication to humanitarian aid and regional solidarity.