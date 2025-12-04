GIFT City Crosses 1,000 Registered Entities Signalling Market Maturity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) GIFT City is rapidly evolving into one of India's most vibrant financial and business hubs as it crossed 1,000 registered entities, a report said on Thursday.

“GIFT City reflects India's long-term vision of building a globally competitive, innovation-led financial ecosystem. With its unified regulatory architecture and robust infrastructure, it is emerging as an important gateway for global capital, high-value financial services and future-ready talent,” said Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, at a compendium jointly conducted by HSBC and EY India.

Banking assets have exceeded $100 billion, with growing demand for trade finance, treasury and structured products.

Capital market activity continues to deepen, with average monthly turnover around USD 90 billion and cumulative debt listings crossing $67 billion, the report further said.

Fund management is the fastest-growing vertical at IFSC with 310 AIFs and $26 billion in total commitments.

Reinsurance, fintech, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) gained rapid traction, supported by regulatory innovation and sandbox frameworks.

GIFT City is advancing toward becoming a global aviation and maritime leasing hub with 303 aviation assets and 28 ships leased, the report said.

The compendium highlighted the impact of progressive policymaking, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a unified regulatory framework provided by IFSC Authority (IFSCA).

“IFSCA remains committed to shaping a world-class regulatory environment that promotes innovation, safeguards investor confidence, and positions GIFT City as a leading international financial jurisdiction. Our focus is on enabling new products, deepening markets and attracting global institutions,” said K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, IFSCA.

Integrated infrastructure, global education corridor, tax incentives (including 10-year tax holiday, no capital gains, no STT/CTT for eligible transactions) and non-resident exchange-control status enable high-efficiency international operations.

The ecosystem is moving into a scale-up phase, expanding beyond core banking into advisory, compliance, asset servicing and legal services, the report noted.

