West Bengal Government Holidays: 150+ Holidays For Employees As Mamata Banerjee Govt Releases 2026 Calendar

MENAFN - Live Mint) The West Bengal government has released its calendar for 2026, and those working for the Mamata Banerjee administration would be delighted to know that they have more than 150 holidays in the coming year, including the weekly offs.

West Bengal government employees will enjoy their longest stretch of holidays in October, with their Durga Puja off being a break of 12 days, which will include the Lakshmi Puja holiday as well.

As per the West Bengal Finance Department, the Durga Puja holidays will begin on 15 October, Chaturthi, and continue till 17 October, Sashthi, with 18 October being a Sunday and thus allowing for a smooth transition into the 19, 20, and 21 October holidays, when Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami will be respectively celebrated.

November will also have in store a number of holidays for the West Bengal government employees. This month, employees will be getting more than 10 off days, including the Kali Puja and Chhat celebrations.

What is the total number of off days for WB govt employees?

In 2026, the West Bengal government employees will get 27 holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act. The state government has ordered another 26 days off, thus taking the total number of days off to 53. Considering the 52 Saturdays and 52 Sundays, those working in the Mamata Banerjee government will be eligible for a total of 104 offs in the year. This means they will not be working for 43% of the entire year.

Moreover, those employees belonging to the Santhal community will also be getting 30 June as an off day for Hul Dibas.

Central government holidays

The central government has also released its list of holidays for 2026. There are 14 compulsory holidays and a list of 12 restricted holidays. Employees can choose any three among the 12 restricted holidays.

The compulsory holidays are:

1. Republic Day

2. Independence Day

3. Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

4. Buddha Purnima

5. Christmas Day

6. Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

7. Diwali (Deepavali)

8. Good Friday

9. Guru Nanak's birthday

10. Idu'l Fitr

11. Idu'l Zuha

12. Mahavir Jayanti

13. Muharram

14. Prophet Mohammad's birthday (Id-e-milad)

The list of restricted holidays include:

1. An additional day for dussehra

2. Holi

3. Janamashtami (vaishnavi)

4. Ram Navami

5. Maha Shivratri

6. Ganesh Chaturthi / VInayak Chaturthi

7. Makar Sankaranti

8. Rath Yatra

9. Onam

10. Pongal

11. Sri Panchami/ Basant Panchami

12. Vishu / Vaisakhi / Vaisakhadi / Bhag Bihu / Mashadi Ugadi / Chaitra Sukladi / Cheti Chand / Gudi Padava / 1st Navratra / Naoraz / Chhath Pooja / Karva Chauth.