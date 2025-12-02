$890,000 In UK Aid To Support Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah Recovery

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The United Kingdom has stepped in with $890,000 (£675,000) in emergency aid to assist Sri Lanka as it begins recovering from the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The funds will be distributed through partnerships with the Red Cross, the United Nations in Sri Lanka, and local agencies, delivering essential supplies and life-saving support to communities most affected by the disaster.

UK officials emphasized that the assistance is aimed at addressing critical needs such as food, shelter, and medical care for those displaced or severely impacted by the cyclone.