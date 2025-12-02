Jordan Set For High-Stakes Arab Cup Opener Against UAE In Doha

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) – The national football team kicks off its Arab Cup campaign on Wednesday night, when the Nashama square off with the United Arab Emirates at 8 p.m. at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.Jordan enter the tournament looking to punch in an early statement win and set the pace in a 16-team field stacked with regional heavyweights. Head coach Jamal Sellami will put the finishing touches on match prep in the team's final training session later today.The Nashama continue group play against Kuwait at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, before wrapping up the first round in a marquee meeting with Egypt at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 9.Jordan's 23-man roster for the Arab Cup features: Yazid Abu Leila, Nour Bani Atiya, Malik Shalabiya, Abdullah Nsib, Saad Al-Rousan, Salim Ubaid, Hossam Abu Thahab, Ali Hijbi, Hadi Al-Hourani, Issam Al-Samiri, Adham Al-Quraishi, Rajai Ayed, Amer Jamous, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Ibrahim Saadeh, Mohammad Abu Hashish, Muhannad Abu Taha, Awda Al-Fakhouri, Ahmad Ersan, Mahmoud Mardi, Mohammad Abu Zureiq, Ali Alwan, and Yazan Al-Naimat.Marking its tenth appearance since debuting in the inaugural 1963 edition, Jordan remains the most consistently represented team in Arab Cup history.