GCC Strongly Condemns Israeli Violations In Syrian Territories

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' shelling of the Damascus countryside, which resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

In a statement Friday, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said that the continued Israeli violations in Syria exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts to establish stability and security in the region.

The Secretary-General called on the international community to take immediate and responsible action to halt the repeated Israeli attacks and prevent further escalation that threatens regional and international peace.

He stressed the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity, protecting its sovereignty and stability, and the necessity of strengthening security and stability in the region, in accordance with the principles of international law and the provisions of the UN Charter.