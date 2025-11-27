Postdoctoral Researcher Fellow, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford, University of Oxford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Amy Ross Arguedas is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. She works on the Digital News Report and previously worked on the Trust in News project. Her research focuses on understanding global news consumption and attitudes towards news.

Amy completed her M.A. and PhD in the Media, Technology, and Society program in the Department of Communication Studies at Northwestern University in 2020. Her dissertation combined a variety of methods (in-depth interviews, online ethnography, content analysis) to examine the production and circulation of information about an emerging medical diagnosis in the news media, social media, clinical practice, and scientific research.

Her research has been published in academic journals such as Journalism, Journalism Practice, Digital Journalism, and Social Science and Medicine. Prior to pursuing her doctorate, Amy worked as a journalist for five years at the Costa Rican newspaper La Nación, where she covered various different beats.

–present Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford

Experience