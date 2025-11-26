Azerbaijan Included In ADB Program To Advance Modern Energy Systems
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved financing for the initiative“Catalyzing Growth and Emerging Areas in Asia and the Pacific.” Azernews reports that the initiative is a regional technical assistance program aimed at accelerating the transition of countries in the region toward reliable, accessible, and low-carbon energy systems.Access to paid information is limited
