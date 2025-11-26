Minister Of Education Meets Counterparts From Syria, Uzbekistan, The Dominican Republic, And Rwanda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater met separately yesterday with Minister of Education of the Syrian Arab Republic H E Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahman Turko, Minister of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Ezazkhan Karimova, Minister of Education of the Dominican Republic H E Luis Miguel de Camps, Minister of State for Education of the Republic of Rwanda H E Claudette Irere, on the sidelines of World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), held in Doha. The meetings discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the concerned countries in the fields of education, culture and higher education, as well as ways to develop them in a manner that enhances the exchange of experiences and supports common educational priorities.

