GBP/USD Forex Signal 25/11: Bulls Test $1.3128 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 5th November was not triggered. My strongly bearish outlook had much to justify it, but it was not a good call.Today's GBP/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday Trade Ideas
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3070 or $1.3038. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3128, $1.3164, or $1.3185. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
The technical set up looks better for a long scalp above $1.3128 than anything else, perhaps following a retest of $1.3128 which sees it hold as newly established support.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance scheduled regarding the GBP. Concerning the USD, there will be releases of PPI and Retail Sales data at 1:30pm.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 100 Forex brokers in the world worth checking out.
