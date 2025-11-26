Indian Pavilion Showcases Diverse Tourism Destinations At Qatar Travel Mart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of India in Doha, in collaboration with the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC) Qatar, is showcasing India as a preferred tourist destination at Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2025, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from November 24 to 26, 2025.

The Indian Pavilion highlights its rich cultural heritage, diverse tourism destinations, and opportunities in the travel and hospitality sector. The exhibit includes interactive displays, brochures, and visuals showcasing iconic Indian landmarks, wellness tourism, and adventure experiences.

A highlight of India's participation in QTM 2025 is the separate Pavilion put up by the State of Goa. The Pavilion showcases Goa as a unique blend of culture, nature, wellness, and culinary excellence to the Qatari and expatriate audience. The Minister of Tourism, IT and E&C of Goa, H E Rohan A. Khaunte and the Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul, jointly inaugurated both the India and Goa Pavilions at QTM 2025.

Khaunte also interacted with tour and travel operators, social media influencers, travel blogger, and members of the Goan community residing in Qatar during an event organized by Embassy of India on November 24. The event highlighted tourism opportunities in Goa and other various initiatives launched by the Government of India to attract foreign tourists.

Speaking at the event, Rohan A. Khaunte said,“With direct short-haul connectivity on Qatar Airways, Goa is perfectly placed as a premium wellness and monsoon destination for travellers from Qatar. The serenity of our green season, the strength of our Ayurvedic traditions, and the warmth of our hospitality resonate deeply with families and wellness seekers here. Our Goan community in Doha proudly strengthens these bonds. In alignment with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's 'Chalo India' campaign, we look forward to welcoming both Qataris and the diverse expatriate communities in Doha to experience Goa's rich culinary excellence, its thriving creative energy, and the unique blend of culture and nature that defines a truly regenerative Goa.”

Ambassador of India, H E Vipul, in his remarks, highlighted the growing India–Qatar tourism linkages and emphasized that the Embassy remains committed to facilitating stronger tourism, cultural, and economic exchanges. He underlined that Goa continues to be among the most preferred Indian destinations for travellers from Qatar, and expressed confidence that the participation of Goa Tourism at QTM 2025 will further strengthen this engagement. He also emphasized PM Modi's vision of using 3Ts – Trade, Tourism and Technology – for the development of India.