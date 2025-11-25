Joint Economic Commissions With Saudi, China To Become Active

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Economic Commission has approved the activation of Afghanistan's joint economic commissions with Saudi Arabia and China, the awarding of a contract for nephrite deposits in Sarkano district of Kunar, and the construction of a five-storey commercial market in Balkh province.

According to a statement from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, the regular meeting of the Economic Commission was held today under the chairmanship of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.

It said the meeting discussed the activation of economic commissions with Saudi Arabia and China, as well as the inclusion of new members. After comprehensive discussions, the re-activation of the commissions was approved and new members were added.

These commissions will strengthen coordination between Afghanistan and the mentioned countries regarding bilateral trade, investment in Afghanistan and joint economic cooperation, the statement added.

According to the statement, during the meeting, a report from the designated committee on the allocation of land in the Hairatan Industrial City in Balkh for industrialists and investors was presented. After reviewing the report, it was decided that the land must first be cleared through determining ownership between relevant agencies.

The meeting instructed the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing to prepare an updated development plan for the industrial city, considering the existing infrastructure.

The contract for nephrite extraction sites in Sikandara area of Sarkano district and the plan for constructing a five-storey commercial market in the center of Mazar-i-Sharif city, Balkh, were also approved.

The approved decisions will be forwarded to the leadership office of the Islamic Emirate for final approval.

