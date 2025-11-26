UDST Implements Microsoft 365 Copilot Agentic AI Orchestration Across University Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) yesterday announced the launch of a groundbreaking digital transformation initiative designed to modernise and optimise university operations through the integrated use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry's agentic application capabilities.

This initiative will establish a unified AI-enabled operational framework across the university-leveraging Microsoft 365 Copilot as the natural language interface for faculty and staff, and Azure's agentic AI framework to automate, orchestrate, and connect complex workflows across departments.

The result is a next-generation digital ecosystem that streamlines administrative processes, enhances staff productivity, and positions UDST at the forefront of AI-powered higher education.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said,“As an applied university rooted in science and technology, we strive to adopt the latest innovations and remain at the forefront of technological advancement. As a Great Place to Work entity, we are committed to facilitating the lives of our employees by creating faster, more streamlined processes that connect everyone seamlessly.

“This adoption also aligns with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, which guides our efforts toward building a thriving, future-ready digital economy. Our partnership with Microsoft spans many years, and today, with the adoption of a unified AI-enabled operational framework, we are empowering our employees and faculty to work more efficiently and enabling our institution to achieve the highest possible outcomes.”

Unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, this initiative is the result of a longstanding collaboration with Microsoft and is delivered under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) as part of the national framework agreement to accelerate digital transformation across the State of Qatar. This national strategic agreement was designed to empower government and semi-government entities to leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies for rapid innovation.

Ahmed El Dandachi, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, commented,“Agentic AI has the transformative power to enable institutions like UDST to achieve new heights of efficiency and innovation.

“By orchestrating multiple intelligent agents, Microsoft M365 Copilot empowers universities to streamline operations, solve complex challenges, and foster a more collaborative environment.

“We are excited to support UDST as they harness the full potential of agentic AI to shape the future of higher education with secure, responsible, and impactful solutions.”