Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghan Acting FM Receives Qatari Ambassador's Credentials

2025-11-26 03:02:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan H E Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi received a copy of the credentials of H E Dr. Mirdef bin Ali Al Qashouti as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Afghanistan.

MENAFN26112025000063011010ID1110398973



The Peninsula

