Afghan Acting FM Receives Qatari Ambassador's Credentials

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan H E Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi received a copy of the credentials of H E Dr. Mirdef bin Ali Al Qashouti as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Afghanistan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.