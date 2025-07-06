Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives UK Foreign Secretary Lammy

2025-07-06 07:03:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace Sunday morning, UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs David Lammy during his official visit to Kuwait.
The meeting was also attended by Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Affairs Ambassador Sadeq Marafi, Kuwait's Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Munaikh, and UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis. (end)
