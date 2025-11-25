28 Water Supply Networks' Construction Begins In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Construction work on 28 water supply networks has begun in seven districts of western Ghor province with financial support from the World Bank, and upon completion, more than 7,000 families will gain access to safe drinking water.

Zabiullah Ghawsi Zada, press officer for the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the water supply networks are being implemented in cooperation with the Dakar organization and under the coordination of the RRDD in the districts of Saghar, Tulak, Dolina, Tiora, Pasaband, Chaharsada and Dawlatyar.

He said:“The World Bank is funding the 28 water supply networks in Ghor, and with their completion, a major portion of the community's needs will be addressed. Through these water systems, more than 7,000 families will find access to clean and safe drinking water.”

According to him, the construction cost of these water schemes is $2.5 million, funded by the World Bank.

