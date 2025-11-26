403
Sen. Sanders denounces Israel’s actions in occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday denounced escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, highlighting rising Palestinian casualties and increasing attacks by illegal settlers, while reiterating his call to halt US military assistance to Israel, according to reports.
"In two years, Israel has killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Every day, settlers attack Palestinian villages. Netanyahu & his extremist allies have one goal: annexation by force. The U.S. has enabled them. No more US military aid for Israel," Sanders wrote on the social media platform X.
The Israeli military has intensified operations in the West Bank since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023. Reports indicate that at least 1,080 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers, while more than 20,000 have been arrested.
In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
