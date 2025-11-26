Deputy PM Participates In 22Nd GCC Joint Defence Council Meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani participated today in the 22nd meeting of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held in the sisterly State of Kuwait. The meeting dealt with discussing subjects on its agenda, which aim to enhance joint GCC defense.

