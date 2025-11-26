Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications From Bank Of America
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|November 12, 2025
|November 18, 2025
|0.26%
|5.00%
|5.26%
|November 14, 2025
|November 19, 2025
|0.16%
|3.28%
|3.43%
Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated November 19, 2025 contains the following information:
- Date of notification: November 19, 2025 Date on which the threshold is crossed: November 14, 2025 Threshold of voting rights crossed downwards (in %): 5% Notification by: Bank of America Corporation Denominator: 65,897,071 Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,568
|12,476
|0.02%
|Merrill Lynch International
|65,070
|66,430
|0.10%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|76,700
|10,042
|0.02%
| Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0.02%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|168,924
|103,534
|0.16%
|TOTAL
|103,534
|0
|0.16%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|195,533
|0.30%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|1,796,975
|2.73%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights of Use
|8,679
|0.01%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|27
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|18,790
|0.03%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|717
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|27
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|162
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/01/2026
|169
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|17/11/2025
|12,521
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|28/08/2026
|659
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|2,159,259
|3.28%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|2,262,793
|3.43%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
The notification dated November 18, 2025 contains the following information:
- Date of notification: November 18, 2025 Date on which the threshold is crossed: November 12, 2025 Threshold of voting rights crossed upwards (in %): 5% Notification by: Bank of America Corporation Denominator: 65,897,071 Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,568
|0
|0.02%
|0.00%
|Merrill Lynch International
|65,070
|0
|0.10%
|0.00%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|76,700
|0
|0.12%
|0.00%
| Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|0
|0.02%
|0.00%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|168,924
|0.26%
|TOTAL
|168,924
|0
|0.26%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|196,491
|0.30%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|2,936,452
|4.46%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights of Use
|4,089
|0.01%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|19,220
|0.03%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|744
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/01/2026
|1,434
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|17/11/2025
|12,521
|0.02%
|cash
|TOTAL
|3,295,951
|5.00%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3,364,875
|5.26%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
For further information, contact Galapagos:
Investor Relations
Glenn Schulman
+1 412 522 6239
...
Corporate Communications
Marieke Vermeersch
+32 479 490 603
...
Visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.
Attachments
-
Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications from Bank of America
GALAPAGOS NV Form TD 14.11.2025_Revised Part I
GALAPAGOS NV Form TD 12.11.2025_Part I_Revision2
