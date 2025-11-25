403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
5.8 Magnitude Quake Jolts Southwestern Japan, No Injuries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale struck southwestern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no new reports of casualties and major damage.
No tsunami warning was issued for the 6:01 p.m. local time quake, the agency said. The tremor originated in Kumamoto Prefecture's Aso area at a depth of 9 km, the weather agency said.
The quake registered upper five on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of seven in Ubuyama Village in Kumamoto, about 900 km southwest of Tokyo.
The Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents to remain alert for earthquakes of upper five levels in the coming week. Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, accounting for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude six or greater. (end)
mk
There were no new reports of casualties and major damage.
No tsunami warning was issued for the 6:01 p.m. local time quake, the agency said. The tremor originated in Kumamoto Prefecture's Aso area at a depth of 9 km, the weather agency said.
The quake registered upper five on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of seven in Ubuyama Village in Kumamoto, about 900 km southwest of Tokyo.
The Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents to remain alert for earthquakes of upper five levels in the coming week. Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, accounting for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude six or greater. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment