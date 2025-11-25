The AFRICA24 Group Offers You: MEDAYS Forum 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) TANGIER, Morocco, November 25, 2025/APO Group/ --

From November 26 to 29, 2025, the AFRICA24 Group ( ) will provide exceptional coverage of the 17th edition of the MEDAYS Forum, organised under the High Patronage of King Mohammed VI. This high-level event, which addresses major issues, will be held this year under the theme: Fractures and Polarisation: Reinventing the Global Equation.

The MEDAYS Forum has established itself as a key institution for North-South dialogue and a major meeting place and forum for exchange between global actors in the geostrategic, political, economic and social spheres.

MEDAYS 2025 Forum: A major four-day event:



26 November: Official opening ceremony and MEDAYS Awards

27–28 November: Official session – Plenary sessions – Round tables 29 November: Closing ceremony

About the MEDAYS 2025 Forum:

Organised by the Amadeus Institute in partnership with the MEDays Forum Foundation, MEDAYS 2025 will bring together heads of state, ministers and influential decision-makers around the theme 'Fractures and polarisation: reinventing the global equation'. Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, this edition will welcome more than 7,000 participants from 120 countries, with a particular focus on Africa and the Global South, for more than 50 sessions devoted to international crises, economic change, climate challenges, South-South cooperation and the rise of emerging powers. Defining itself as a space for dialogue and influence, the forum aims to develop concrete solutions for a more inclusive, stable and cooperative multipolar world order, where, according to the organisers, 'the challenge is no longer just to manage crises, but to reinvent a more balanced global equation'.

The AFRICA24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households

Watch 'MEDAYS Forum 2025' live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at:



AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform. On which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

AFRICA24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.

About the AFRICA24 Group:

Launched in 2009, the AFRICA24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast in the major cable packages. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, AFRICA24 in French and AFRICA24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. AFRICA24 has strengthened this leadership through sport with AFRICA24 Sport, Africa's leading channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and AFRICA24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design and more....

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment:



AFRICA24 TV: Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia

AFRICA24 English: Leading African news source exclusively in English.

AFRICA24 Infinity: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture. AFRICA24 Sport: Leading sports and competition news channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers)... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.