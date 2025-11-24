Sunpower Receives Notice Of Deficiency From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q Filed On November 24, 2025
The Company's Form 12b-25 notice (the“Form 12b-25”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 12, 2025 stated that the Q3 Form 10-Q was delayed because the Company required more time to compile and process certain information for inclusion in the Q3 Form 10-Q. The Company anticipates filing the Q3 Form 10-Q during the week of November 24, 2025.
About the Company
The Company is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit .
