Bitget Partners With GAIB To Launch Carnival Campaign Featuring 2,090,000 GAIB In Rewards

Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the commencement of the Bitget x GAIB Carnival, a comprehensive promotional event offering a total of 2,090,000 GAIB tokens. The campaign, active until November 27, 2025, introduces three distinct activities designed to enhance user participation through token distribution, asset locking, and yield-boosting opportunities.

CandyBomb: Trading Activity Offering 1,190,000 GAIB

Running from November 20 at 10:00 to November 27 at 10:00 (UTC), the CandyBomb campaign distributes 1,190,000 GAIB across two user categories. A dedicated pool of 490,000 GAIB is allocated to new users, while 700,000 GAIB is made available to all participants. Eligible users may join via the designated CandyBomb page. Trading volumes are calculated after successful registration, with transactions executed under zero-fee conditions excluded from the final tally.

PoolX: BTC Locking for a Share in 900,000 GAIB

The second activity invites users to lock BTC between November 20 and November 25 for a chance to receive airdropped GAIB tokens. The airdrop pool totals 900,000 GAIB, to be distributed proportionally based on each participant's locked BTC relative to the overall pool. Locking thresholds range from a minimum of 0.1 BTC to a maximum of 20 BTC per user.

PoolX APR Boost: BTC Earn Bonus for Eligible Depositors

Participants in the PoolX GAIB event who maintain a net positive BTC deposit between November 20 at 9:00 and November 23 at 9:00 (UTC) will qualify for a 5% BTC Earn APR voucher. The boost is valid for up to three days and subject to deposit-based tiers. APR vouchers will be issued within two working days after the campaign concludes and must be activated within seven days. Redemption prior to maturity will render the voucher void.

Eligibility across all activities is subject to completion of identity verification. Institutional participants, market makers, and sub-accounts are excluded from participation. Incentives are subject to review, with Bitget reserving the right to disqualify any participant involved in fraudulent or non-compliant behavior. Final interpretation of the campaign terms remains at the sole discretion of Bitget.

The GAIB Carnival initiative reflects continued efforts to drive engagement within the digital asset ecosystem by combining product features with competitive incentives, promoting broader interaction with Bitget's trading and yield-generating platforms.

