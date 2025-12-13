Starmer, Von Der Leyen Discuss Ukraine Peace Plan, Frozen Russian Assets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a Saturday statement on the UK government's website, Ukrinform saw.

“The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen this evening. Their discussion focused on the ongoing work on the US-led peace plan to bring an end to the killing in Ukraine,” the statement reads.

Both leaders agreed that this is a“pivotal moment for Ukraine's future” and emphasized that Europe will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace. They also discussed recent progress on mobilizing frozen Russian sovereign assets.

Additionally, the leaders reviewed ongoing negotiations on advancing the ambitious measures announced at the UK-EU summit in May. Both sides noted positive momentum in the talks and expressed hope for further progress in the coming weeks.

National security advisers from Ukraine, US,an countries discuss further steps of peace plan

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Coalition of the Willing to ensure security guarantees for Ukraine, advance cooperation under the PURL program, and accelerate the use of frozen Russian assets.

Photo: Keir Starmer / UK Government