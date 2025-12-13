Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Partisans Conduct Largest Recruitment Campaign In Russian Cities

2025-12-13 07:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH, reported this on Telegram.

“Thousands of ATESH leaflets appeared in the cities of Gorno-Altaysk, Kyzyl, Yoshkar-Ola, Krymsk, Mozhga, Achinsk, Tayga (Kemerovo region), Orenburg, Kazan, and other settlements,” the partisans noted.

The leaflets were placed in various city districts and drew the attention of local residents. These actions demonstrate that dissatisfaction and protest sentiments persist even in regions where Putin's authorities usually feel most secure.

ATESH notes that their activity is expanding across Russian territory, with an increasing number of regions seeing visible actions.

Read also: Partisan s conduct reconnaissance of thermal power plant in Moscow regio

As reported earlier, ATESH agents reconnoitered the Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center in Simferopol, located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

UkrinForm

