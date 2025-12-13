Border Guards Say Ukrainian Attempted To Smuggle Ancient Greek Coins To Bulgaria
"Ancient coins, minted approximately in the 4th-2nd centuries BC, were discovered by border guards of the Izmail detachment at a border crossing point. A Ukrainian citizen, traveling to Bulgaria, attempted to transport them among her personal belongings," the statement said.
The coins are believed to be made of bronze and may have circulated in the territory of ancient Greek Panticapaeum, Macedonia, and the island of Rhodes. The woman did not have any permits authorizing their cross-border movement.
The collection was seized pending a court decision. An expert examination will determine whether the items constitute cultural or historical value.
Photos: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment