Zelensky: Upcoming Days To See Multiple Meetings With Partners To Lay Foundation For Peace

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his address, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We are currently preparing for meetings with the U.S. side and our European friends in the coming days. Berlin will host many events," the President said.

Zelensky noted that there will be a briefing by Rustem Umerov and the Ukrainian negotiation team on contacts that have already taken place. According to the President, Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and representatives of Ukraine's defense and security sectors will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine and its citizens.

At the same time, Ukrainian government officials are in talks with the United States and Europe regarding the real recovery and development of Ukraine after the war.

The most important point, Zelensky emphasized, is that he will be meeting with envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump and holding discussions with European partners and many leaders on the foundation of peace – a political agreement to end the war.

"The chance is considerable at this moment, and it matters for our every city, for our every Ukrainian community. We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is dignified, and to secure a guarantee – a guarantee, above all, that Russia will not return to Ukraine for a third invasion," the head of state stressed.

He expressed gratitude to all partners supporting Ukraine and said that Ukraine will be maximally active and constructive in Berlin in the coming days, working with everyone who can make the agreement viable.

"Further meetings and contacts will follow as well. But we remember: our Ukrainian positions in negotiations are strong because we hold our positions on the front line, in our defense production, and in our internal resilience. Ukraine is strong externally when we have strength within – and it must remain so," Zelensky emphasized.

"Therefore, all our units performing combat tasks, every Ukrainian warrior, all defense enterprises, and the Security Forces – all must strive to deliver results for Ukraine. And I thank everyone who fights for Ukraine, works for Ukraine exactly like this – for Ukraine as for one's own cause," Zelensky concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, work on ending the war and determining guarantees for Ukraine continues in three directions.

In Germany, a defense group is preparing work focused on details of security guarantees for Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, the group is led by Chief of the General Staff Hnatov, with participation from the Armed Forces, intelligence, and security services.

In the United States, a group is working on the economy, reconstruction, and investment. Ukrainian officials involved include Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksii Soboliev, along with expert advisors.

The third direction is ongoing contacts between advisors on national security and all relevant parties.