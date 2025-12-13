Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thundery Rain, Poor Visibility, Strong Wind And High Sea

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain may be thundery at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor visibility at places.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chance of scattered rain may be thundery at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot reaching to 28 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 12 to 22 knot gusting to 35 knot with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 5 feet, while offshore will be 3 to 7 feet surging to 11 feet with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/02 kilometer or less with thundery rain.

Offshore will also be 04 to 09/03 kilometers or less with thundery rain.