Zelensky Orders Accelerated Repairs Following Russian Strikes On Civilian Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President said this in his video address.

“Today, I have received reports from across the regions, primarily from Odesa, following Russian strikes. Recovery efforts are underway. It is challenging, but all necessary services are engaged. I have instructed government officials to maximize the speed of repair works and the provision of essential equipment,” Zelensky said.

The President also noted that Russia struck another civilian vessel in the Black Sea today.

“It was virtually an attack on food security. The ship, owned by Türkiye, was carrying food. Striking such vessels that have nothing to do with the war is a direct challenge from Russia to the entire world,” Zelensky emphasized.

He added that Ukraine, together with its partners, will assess how to respond to these attacks.“There will be a response,” the President stressed.

After massive Russian strike, town of Artsyz inregion faces prolonged blackout

As reported, on the night of December 13, Russia launched more than 450 attack drones and 30 missiles of various types at Ukraine, damaging over ten civilian facilities.

Specifically, as a result of the attacks, power outages were reported in six regions by the morning of December 13. The right-bank area of Kherson was completely without electricity, and electric transport in Odesa was halted.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine